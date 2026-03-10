Nikita Dutta ‘highly recommends’ doing the Singtaali hike in Rishikesh

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta is seen making the most of her time in the mountains trekking and tapping onto her adventurous side in Rishikesh.

The actress further highly recommended the Singtaali hike in Rishikesh, giving fans a glimpse of the scenic beauty surrounding the region.

Sharing a video on her social media account, the actress wrote, “Pro tip: the only way to not get your folks worried is to take them along when you want to be adventurous. Highly recommend doing the Singtaali hike if in Rishikesh!”

In the video, Nikita is seen trekking through the picturesque and scenic landscape of Rishikesh, surrounded by the majestic Himalayan ranges, lush greenery, and a clean and beautiful flowing river below.

The actress appears adventurous yet relaxed as she explores the natural beauty of the region and unwinds.

Dressed in comfortable trekking attire, Dutta is seen enjoying the outdoors while soaking in the peaceful mountain views.

The actress, is known for her love for fitness and travel, and often shares glimpses of her adventures in the hills.

On the professional front, Nikita Dutta began her journey in the entertainment industry with the television show Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si and later gained humongous popularity with shows such as Ek Duje Ke Vaaste opposite Namik Paul.

Post her stint on TV, she then transitioned into Bollywood with films like Gold, Kabir Singh and The Big Bull, and also appearing in OTT projects including Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

In 2024, the actress also ventured into the Marathi entertainment industry with the film Gharat Ganpati, which received a positive response from both critics and audiences.

