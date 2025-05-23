Nidhhi Agerwal on working with Pawan Kalyan: The bigger the star, the more comfortable they make you feel!

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) Trashing the belief that those working with top stars would be under immense pressure, actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays the female lead opposite power star Pawan Kalyan in director A M Jothikrishna's upcoming period film, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', has said that she had a wonderful time working with Pawan Kalyan and that what she had realised was that the bigger the star was, the more comfortable they made their co-actors feel.

Talking to IANS, Nidhhi said, "I play Panchami in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not only my biggest film, Panchami is also the best character I have ever got in films. This film is very special to me. It is like I grew up shooting this film. I was very different when I started, I am a very different person today. I think this is going to be a very big milestone in my career."

Talking about working with Pawan Kalyan, she said, "It was a dream come true. I have never met someone with a magnanmous aura like him. He is just like a storm. He is super calm. In this film, his performance is the best that we have ever seen. What I have realised is the bigger the star, the more comfortable they make you feel!"

Point out to her that the period film that has been made on a lavish budget has taken almost five-and-a-half years to get completed and ask her how she coped with this delay and she says, "Yes, there was pressure. It was tough at times. But people like Rathnam sir, Jothi sir are putting all their hopes, literally carrying the full film on their shoulders. Seeing them, I got the courage and motivation that we are doing something that is going to change a lot of things. It is a bet but I hope we hit the jackpot."

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which has been directed by A M Jothikrishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, has music by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. Art direction for the film is by Thota Tharani and editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on June 12 this year.

--IANS

mkr/