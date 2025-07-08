Niddhi Agerwal showers praise on director Caarthick Raju's Telugu film 'Single'

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays the female lead in Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', has now praised the recently released Telugu film 'Single', calling the film a "a hilarious ride" and saying it was brilliantly executed by its director Caarthick Raju.

Taking to her X timeline, the actress, wrote, "Just watched #Single (Telugu)! A hilarious ride, brilliantly executed by @caarthickraju. @sreevishnuoffl & @vennelakishore had us laughing from start to finish @i__ivana_ & @TheKetikaSharma — you both were too good! Kudos to #AlluAravind sir, @GeethaArts, #VidyaGaru, and the entire cast & crew."

It may be recalled that the film had emerged a superhit when it released in May this year and that the producer of the film, Allu Aravind, was so impressed with actor Sree Vishnu's performance in the film that soon after watching the rushes of director Caarthick Raju's superhit comedy, he called actor Sree Vishnu and gave him a "fat" cheque to work in two more films being produced by his banner.

For the unaware, the film featured Sree Vishnu, Ivana and Ketika in the lead. It was presented by Geetha Arts Allu Aravind in association with Kalya Films. The film, which hit theatres on May 9, was produced by Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Prathapa, and Riaz Chaudhary.

For Allu Aravind, the movie was special as Vidya, his daughter, had produced the film. He had expressed happiness that she had achieved success with Single.

Allu Aravind had also congratulated director Caarthick Raju as well, saying he was the captain of the ship and that he had made the film well.

"I sincerely thank all the audiences who proved that if the film is good, they will come to the theaters. My journey with Vishnu is still bound to continue. Ketika and Ivana, the heroines of the film, have performed fantastically. Vishal Chandrasekhar has given excellent music for the film and has made it so engaging. It is a great joy to see all young directors come and celebrate this success. Thanks to all of them," he had said in an event organised to celebrate the film's success.

