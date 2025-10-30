Nicole Scherzinger reflects on how fame in her 20s held her back from personal growth

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer Nicole Scherzinger feels that finding fame with the girl group Pussycat Dolls during her 20s denied her an important "time of growth" during her life.

The 47-year-old star shot to fame as a member of girl group the Pussycat Dolls during the 2000s and can relate to the struggles of stars such as Britney Spears as the stardom she achieved left her unprepared for the poor response to setbacks.

Speaking to Variety, Scherzinger said: "When you're so young, you don't realise it at the time, but that time of growth is taken from you. I wonder about that with Britney Spears. That time was stripped from her. Is there a part of you that is stunted, and you're not able to grow?

"She's definitely found herself in very co-dependent, needy relationships, and I have as well. And feeling desperate. I've felt that way in relationships as well."

Scherzinger was feted with the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Norma Desmond in the West End and Broadway revivals of Sunset Boulevard but was reluctant to take the role initially, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She recalled: "I was taken aback. I was like, 'Wow. This is what you got me out here for. This is your big idea.' I was thinking, 'I'm still Queen Pussycat Doll, and you're already making me an old has-been movie star. That's the role that you see for me?'"

The actress said that she could relate to her character, a faded star from the silent movie era, because of how the industry can leave stars behind.

The singer said: "I definitely had my time in the limelight like her, and the industry moves on without you. On a personal level, I really related to Norma's struggles with loneliness and abandonment and feeling misunderstood and unseen – feeling very small and pathetic, even."

Scherzinger said that her successful transition into stage acting has been "liberating".

"You're forced to shed old skins and say, 'I can't make an excuse anymore. I can't be a victim anymore. I can't be afraid anymore.' It's just liberating to take those chains off."

--IANS

dc/