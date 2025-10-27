Nia Sharma's Diwali ensemble demands 'undivided attention'

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma was waiting for everyone else to post their Diwali look so that her festive ensemble could get the 'undivided attention' it deserved.

The 'Jamai Raja' actress was seen looking all gorgeous in a white embellished lehenga with a matching top and dupatta.

She accessorized her ethnic look with heavy jhumkas, a small black bindi, and complementary makeup. Nia also wore two silver bangles in one hand.

Dropping photos of her Diwali look on Instagram, Nia wrote, "I wanted your undivided attention on my Diwali look…Now that everyone’s done posting (Smiling face emoji) (sic)".

Her, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' co-star Krystle Dsouza commented, "Atti sundar", followed by a red heart and a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

On Friday, Nia bumped into veteran actor Boman Irani during her flight to Sri Lanka.

The 'Laughter Chefs' contestant found herself seated beside Boman, and delighted by the coincidence, she posted photos and a boomerang on social media.

Nia captioned her post, "Was never lucky to be seated beside someone nice and handsome on a plane until today. And on top of that, it was Boman Irani; it was a good flight indeed with the beautiful all-female crew and pilots (sic)."

The photos from the post showed Nia seated next to Boman. Both of them were also seen smiling warmly at the camera as they posed with the cabin crew in one of the clicks.

While Nia looked sharp in a white shirt, Boman was seen wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants.

Before this, Nia purchased a brand-new Mercedes-Benz for herself.

Standing beside her bright yellow luxury car with a giant red bow, she wrote in the caption, AMG!!!!!!!!! ………………(All Money gone) EMI ON."

"Ye Diwali Yellow wali," Nia added.

