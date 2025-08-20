Nia Sharma treats Krystal D'souza with special coffee during Mumbai monsoon

Mumbai, Aug 20(IANS) Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza have been often loved for their natural chemistry, but what makes fans smile even more is their real-life camaraderie.

The girls consider each other like soul sisters, and their recent social media posts are proof of how special their bond is. Nia, who is quite active on Instagram, has shared multiple glimpses of her fun monsoon times with Krystle.

The two have been soaking in the heavy Mumbai rains right from Nia's home, turning the gloomy weather into cozy, laughter-filled moments. From sipping steaming cups of coffee while the rain pours outside, to their playful banter caught on camera, the bond between the two is as heartwarming as it is relatable.

Nia and Krystle are seen getting drenched from the balcony, with Nia saying, "Ab baarish ruk nahi rahi toh kya karenge" (Since the rain isn’t stopping, what else can we do?). Talking about Krystle, Nia added, "Bechaari hair-makeup karke bhi bhiga diya maine isko" (Poor girl did her hair and makeup, and I still got her wet).

In another video, Nia is seen blending coffee and saying, "I’m making cold coffee for Krystle D’Souza."

Whether it's their on-screen roles or their off-screen connection, Nia and Krystle continue to set friendship and sibling goals for their fans. And with their monsoon diaries filled with hot coffee, laughter, and endless conversations, the two prove that sometimes, the most important thing is everyday life. Sharma who has made her mark with shows like Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja was last seen dazzling fans in several music videos and was also seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. She continues to be one of television's most stylish and bold personalities.

Meanwhile, Krystle D'Souza, who has already carved her space in the industry, has been receiving appreciation for her recent performances. With both actresses focusing on upcoming projects and exploring creative ventures, the fans are excited to see what they bring to the screen next and if they would reunite on screen yet again.

--IANS

rd/