Nia Sharma rings in her 35th birthday in Dubai with style and glamour

Mumbai Sep 17 (IANS) Television diva Nia Sharma, who is known for her bold fashion choices and vibrant personality, celebrated her 35th birthday on 17th of September in Dubai.

The celebrations looked nothing short of spectacular and all things fun. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following marked her special milestone with her close friends in the city, making it a night to remember.

The birthday evening began with the toast under the glittering Dubai skyline, and Nia, dressed in a stunning white lace dress that perfectly complemented her chic style, looked gorgeous as ever. In one of the glimpses shared by the birthday girl on her social media account, the address can be seen popping a champagne bottle alongside a friend on a balcony overlooking the skyscrapers.

Adding more glamour to her birthday, the actress also enjoyed a surprise birthday party by the poolside. A beautifully plated dessert with 'Happy Birthday Nia' written in chocolate awaited her, surrounded by exotic and lip-smacking delicacies. From raising a toast in style to indulging in sweet moments by the infinity pool, Nia Sharma's 35th birthday was all about glamour, joy and love.

Fans flooded to her social media account with wishes and love for the actress, praising her not just for her stunning looks but also for her spirited personality. Nia is also very popular for her acting skills and, alongside that, for also being extremely real and raw in life. The actress does not mince words and calls a spade a spade.

Sharma lives her life to the fullest and knows how to enjoy every moment. The actress on her social media account, has been sharing multiple quick hacks over skin care, dental care and also healthy food recipes for her fans that can save their time and also solve their problems.

