Nia Sharma indulges in first meal of the day in evening, says ‘probably it's the last too’

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma recently gave fans a glimpse into her foodie mood, hinting at indulgence with a touch of guilt.

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Sharing a picture of a big burger, she wrote, “If it’s the first meal and probably the last too.. I legit deserve a big and tangy meal.”

The picture features a close-up of a half eaten burger held in her hand. The burger looks packed with a crispy patty, fresh lettuce and layers of tangy sauce oozing out, making it look delicious.

The screws always makes it a point to give her fans a sneak peek into her foodie moments.

Earlier, Nia had revealed that she had been craving chilli garlic noodles for a week.

The actress who finally gave in to her foodie desire, had taken to her social media account to share a short video of herself enjoying a bowl of the dish.

Along with the video clip, she wrote: “Was craving for’em chilli garlic noodles since a week! Aaj kuch aur hi maang leti wo bhi mil jata Thankssss….. .”

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Talking about the actress, on the professional front, Nia Sharma rose to fame with her role as Maanvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

In the show, she played the younger sister of the character portrayed by Krystle D'Souza, and their on-screen bond was loved by many.

The actress later appeared in the supernatural drama Naagin 4 and Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.

Nia is also currently a part of several reality shows, including Laughter Chefs and Splitsvilla, where she appeared alongside internet sensation Uorfi Javed.

–IANS

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