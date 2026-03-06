Nia Sharma fulfils week-long craving for chilli garlic noodles, shares her foodie moment

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma recently gave her fans a glimpse of her foodie moment, further revealing that she had been craving chilli garlic noodles for a week.

The actress who finally gave in to her foodie desire, took to her social media account, and shared a short video of herself enjoying a bowl of the dish.

Along with the video clip, she wrote: “Was craving for’em chilli garlic noodles since a week! Aaj kuch aur hi maang leti wo bhi mil jata Thankssss….. .”

In the video, a bowl of chilli garlic noodles was seen topped with shredded vegetables as Nia was seen mixing the noodles with chopsticks before relishing them.

Talking about the actress, on the professional front, Nia Sharma rose to fame with her role as Maanvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

In the show, she played the younger sister of the character portrayed by Krystle D'Souza, and their on-screen bond was loved by many.

The actress later appeared in the supernatural drama Naagin 4 and Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.

Nia is also currently a part of several reality shows, including Laughter Chefs and Splitsvilla, where she appeared alongside internet sensation Uorfi Javed.

The actress is known for being outspoken and for calling spade a spade.

Recently, the actress had taken a lighthearted dig at herself after a night of partying left her dealing with “two days of severe body ache and exertion.”

Sharing her candid confession on Instagram, the actress quipped about “rising from the ashes again,” turning her post-party struggles into a fun moment.

She took to her social media account, and wrote, “One night of partying and two days of severe body ache and exertion! Rising from ashes again!”

