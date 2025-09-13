Nia Sharma celebrates with a cake as she completes 15 years in the television industry

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) It has been 15 years since popular television actress Nia Sharma first appeared on the small screen.

Commemorating her important career milestone, she decided to celebrate with a customized cake with Nia's picture on it. She even uploaded a clip of the cute little celebration at home, where she was seen cutting the cake. But before that, the 'Laughter Chefs' contestant admitted that the cake is so beautiful that she does not feel like cutting it.

For the unaware, Nia stepped into acting back in 2010 with Star Plus's "Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha" where she essayed the role of Anu. After this, she went on to play Nisha Mehta in "Behenein".

Nia rose to fame with her role as Manvi Chaudhary in "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai".

She further went on to star in "Jamai Raja" as Roshni Patel, "Ishq Mein Marjawan" as Aarohi Kashyap, and "Naagin 4" as Brinda Parekh.

Nia also went on to be a part of many reality shows such as "Khatron Ke Khiladi 14", "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10", and " Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment".

On Friday, Nia used social media to share that she has been feeling under the weather after catching a cold.

Posting a photo of herself in bed, Nia shared that it was probably due to her extensive usage of ice in her matcha, followed by dipping her face in ice water for skin rejuvenation, that she has now caught a severe cold.

“Had warm water with ginger and black pepper. Besan ka halwa (chickpea dessert) (quickest relief remedy) Suck on cloves and black pepper 2-3 times in a day. (These are my mom’s nuske (hack). And I’ll be 90% better by evening. Always worked for me). She added, Woke up with the most severe cold ever. :( Oh, sorry, never slept a wink Had dipped my face in ice water during a shoot... and may have an iced matcha later. Ice ice baby ho gaya mera (have become an ice baby)," she wrote.

