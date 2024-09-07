Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radika Merchant bring Ganpati home

Mumbai: The Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their home, Antilia, with full devotion and excitement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are celebrating their first Ganesh Chaturthi together as husband and wife, also offered prayers, performed rituals as they welcomed the Ganpati idol at their Mumbai residence, on Friday night.



Singer B Praak was also among the special guests at the celebration. The singer, who had earlier performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding events, now performed at their Ganpati pooja.



Just a couple of hours ago, the singer dropped a picture, posing alongside Anant, who wore an orange kurta and jacket.





Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, that commenced today (September 7) and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.



This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colorful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

—ANI