Netflix announces six Tamil, Telugu originals including Madhavan's 'Legacy' and Sandeep Kishen's 'Super Subbu'

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Looking to make this festival season sweeter for its subscribers, well known streaming platform Netflix on Monday announced six all-new Tamil and Telugu original films and series.

The streaming platform, in a statment issued on Monday, went on to list the names of the films and series it would be streaming.

Netflix said it would stream the Tamil thriller 'Stephen', Telugu off beat comedy 'Super Subbu', the Tamil romantic drama 'Love', the Tamil self-discovery drama 'Made In Korea', the Telugu folklore thriller 'Takshakadu' and the Tamil family gangster drama 'Legacy'.

The platform also went on to give an idea of the content of each original it was to present.

Tamil psychological thriller 'Stephen' has been directed by Mithun and stars Gomathi Shankar in the lead. The film delves into the mind of a self-confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a chilling case. The psychiatrist soon finds herself entangled in a mind-twisting mystery, as what begins as a simple evaluation becomes a descent into darkness.

The Telugu series 'Super Subbu' will be an offbeat comedy of errors. Directed by Mallik Ram and starring Sandeep Kishan, it follows a man unexpectedly tasked with teaching sex education to members of a remote village, despite being the least qualified for the job!

Director Balaji Mohan's Tamil web series Love, starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, will offer a refreshing take on modern romance. The show playfully explores the age-old debate as two unlikely partners embark on a unique challenge that brings them closer in unexpected ways. Packed with humour and heart, 'Love' captures all that falling in love comes with today.

The platform's next offering 'Made In Korea' will be a fresh cross-cultural story. Directed by Ra Karthik and starring Priyanka Mohan alongside Park Hye-Jin of Squid Game fame, the film is about a young woman whose dream trip to Korea is derailed by betrayal. Through unexpected friendships and hard lessons, she discovers hope, and herself.

'Takshakudu' will be a Telugu folklore thriller directed by Vinod Anantoju. Anand Devarakonda stars as a blind man who, along with his loyal dog, sets out to avenge the deaths of his fellow villagers after a tragic accident.

Closing out the line-up is 'Legacy', a Tamil series from director Charukesh Sekar featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast which includes R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah and Abhishek Banerjee. This gritty family gangster drama spirals into a story where high-stakes saga of succession, where saving an empire means risking everything.

Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill said, “We are excited and deeply committed to championing stories from the South across languages, cultures, and states. From our early originals to a diverse slate of films following their theatrical releases, the richness of storytelling from this region has been a cornerstone of our growth. We are now excited to bring the next wave of original stories, shaped in collaboration with emerging voices from Tamil and Telugu cinema spanning gritty thrillers, comedies, rooted dramas, and cross-cultural romances, offering both depth and breadth. It has been an inspiring journey working alongside the creative community, and we look forward to sharing these stories with our audiences.”

