Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his evolution as actor over close to 2 decades of career

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Ek Chatur Naar', has spoken about his evolution as an actor throughout his career spanning 18 years and counting.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the film in the Andheri area of Mumbai, and said on Wednesday that he has grown and matured a lot on a personal level, and the experiences of life add to his repertoire of skills as an artiste.

He told IANS, "Oh, well, I've seen a great evolution in me as an actor. Of course, I feel that there's never a moment that I can say that I've learned everything because every day is generally a learning process. And that, I think everyone says it, whether a director, an actor or a writer, they will attest to it. But from then, the kind of maturity or the kind of experiences I've personally seen in my life, they come in handy. So in the 20-year journey, my struggle, everything, is supporting me. From the point of view of human relations, the kind of understanding that has come, so that understanding of things, perhaps that greatly adds up to my bank of emotions as an actor."

He further mentioned that he considers himself very fortunate that he started his career with Sriram Raghavan, the two-time National Award-winning director.

Neil made his debut with 'Johnny Gaddaar'.

He said, "I've worked with over a dozen directors. I've done 30 films in regional, in all kinds of languages, especially in India. So from there, now, when I came to Umesh sir, my manifestation actually came true. I swear, when I saw his first film, 'Oh My God', I said, 'I'll get a chance to work with him someday in life. And when I get a chance, I won't let it go.' So I kept working on the manifestation. And perhaps God took a little time, from then till now, but finally gave it. And gave such a great character. For that, I salute him. I thank him. That he understood me well. But what a fantastic director. Technically outstanding. In his everything, A to Z, technically he's very solid. I can say it's such a stressful film. Because he's making a film on such a large scale."

"The way he took care of all of us on set, it’s commendable. We don't know how we spent those 40 days. Even today, if you ask me about which film set I would like to rewind, and relive, I will say it's the sets of 'Ek Chatur Naar'. I'm praying to God, and not because I'm pressurising him to give me work. I'll ask him. It's my duty. It's my right now. And I'm hoping he'll give me work very soon. But that experience. The one I'm hungry for. I want that experience back in my life very soon," he added.

Presented by T-Series, 'Ek Chatur Naar' is set to release on September 12, 2025.

