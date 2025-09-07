Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals if he is under pressure with regards to his new film’s title

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Ek Chatur Naar’, has shared if the pressure has kicked in for him with regards to the film’s title.

‘Ek Chatur Naar’ represents a very strong legacy as it resembles one of the iconic songs of Hindi cinema. The eponymous song belongs to the film ‘Padosan’, and has had a deep impact on the pop-culture of India.

Neil spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the film in Mumbai, and he said he is not at all under any sort of pressure as the younger generation is not privy to the song.

When asked about the pressure, he told IANS, “Not at all. I think he (director Umesh Shukla) and I were having this discussion right now that a lot of the youngsters probably don't even know of that song, which is scary and sad. But we, at least I come from a generation who's grown up with that kind of music. So when I heard the title for the first time, I said, ‘Oh my God, sir, what a brilliant title’”.

He also spoke about the kind of humour he likes, as he said, “Situational, for sure. But I also like dark comedies only for a reason, because you get the best of both worlds. And we have a lot of that in this film. Our film boasts of not just comedy, but also a great amount of thrill. It keeps you on the edge and keeps you guessing all the time. And what happens is it just gives you the opportunity of exploring characters in totality that are all multi-layered. So the one-upmanship, the battle, within the characters, that makes the fun of a film and a narrative go on”.

Presented by T-Series, ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ is set to release on September 12, 2025.

--IANS

aa/