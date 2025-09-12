Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls how grandfather Mukesh's name sparked frenzy at Russian hotel

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took a trip down memory lane and recalled how while shooting his 2012 film “Players” in Russia stepping into the hotel got difficult as fans of his grandfather Mukesh came to meet him and his father Nitin Mukesh.

Neil was a guest on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where he spoke about the perception of his looks in the industry, struggles to break stereotypes, and the immense pride he feels in carrying forward the legacy of his grandfather, legendary singer Mukesh.

In the podcast, he spoke about how he thought there would be a lot of benefits because of his complexion.

“I thought there would be a lot of benefits in being white. But the trend has changed. People used to tell me that I look rich. So I will give you such a role. But even that is not happening these days. Even those who don’t look poor, you are making them a king,” he said.

He said he did try to play a person from a chawl in the 2010 film “Lafangey Parindey”.

“Although it was a love story, I tried to blend it very well. But all my critic friends at that time had made fun of me for my looks. But what can I do now? It is my belief. Look, Indians—yes. From heart, body, mind, all kinds—yes. Now if God has made me white, what is my problem? It is His credit.”

The actor said that he blends very well wherever he travels in India and abroad.

“You know, one of my qualities is that I don’t feel disconnected. Yes, yes. If I go to London, I feel like I am from there. I just did a film in Russia, in Murmansk—Players. So the people there refused.”

“They said, “I cannot believe that he is from India.” I liked it. And when they found out that I am Mukeshji’s grandson, they went crazy. Because my grandfather’s uncle is very famous there.”

Recalling the moment, when he was travelling in a taxi with his father to the hotel, Neil said: “My father was with me at that time, and we were going in the car. My father had come from somewhere else. I had not met him for a long time, and he was also in the same belt somewhere.”

“His shows were going on, and I was shooting. So he came to give company to me. And, you know, we were both together. And we were going in the car, and our driver said, ‘You are from India.’ And then it started from there—’You are from India. And in India, you know, Mera Joota Hai Japani, you know, and all this.’”

Neil revealed that his father Nitin Mukesh started singing the number and the driver said he sounded like late legendary singer Mukesh.

Neil shared: “He said, ‘Your voice is like Mukesh, the singer.’ So my father said, ‘I am Mukeshji’s son. And this is Neel Nitin Mukesh, Mukeshji’s grandson.’ That day, it was difficult for us to set foot in the hotel after the shoot—it was difficult.”

“Because Mukeshji has so many fans. Of course, Raj Kapoorji has a lot of fans, but the voice—even today, you know, after so many years. It’s been almost 50 years since he left. And last year, we celebrated his centenary year—that is, his 100th birthday was celebrated last year.”

He added: “And people respected him a lot. We did shows in his memory. But I am saying, even then—look, even after 50 years, people still remember him today. And I feel very proud that I am his grandson. And I am trying to move his legacy forward with a little hard work and struggle.”

