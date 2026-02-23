Neil Nitin Mukesh quits as brand ambassador of the music reality show after facing bounced cheques

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has decided to quit as the brand ambassador of the music reality show "Universal Idol" after facing payment issues from the organizers, HMC events.

Read More

Neil claimed in his latest social media post that three of the cheques issued by the organizers were bounced, and when he and his team reached out to them, it yielded no result.

His social media post read, "This is to formally announce my exit as Brand Ambassador from "The Universal Idol" associated with HMC events. Despite repeated assurances, my agreed payments were not honoured. Three cheques issued towards the same have been returned unpaid/ bounced, constituting a serious breach of trust and commitment. Multiple follow-ups by my team and me personally and opportunities to resolve the matter amicably were made, unfortunately, without result."

Neil has announced his disassociation with the "Universal Idol" and the organizers in all capacities.

"In the light of the above, I have withdrawn from all present and future associations with Universal Idol, HMC Events, and Mr. Shakeel Haasan and his associates with immediate effects", he went on to add.

Neil concluded his post saying, "This note is issued in the interest of transparency and to caution fellow artists, partners, vendors, and collaborators to exercise due diligence and be mindful of claims, commitments and payment assurances made. I reserve all rights to pursue appropriate remedies available to me under law."

Work-wise, Neil last graced the screen with the black comedy thriller "Ek Chatur Naar".

Himanshu Tripathi has penned the story of the project made under the direction of Umesh Shukla.

Along with Neil, the movie further stars Divya Khossla as the lead.

Set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the movie shares the tale of a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit. Her ambition makes her outsmart everyone around her.

When a lucrative opportunity presents itself, she jumps on it, leading to an unpredictable twist that tests her cunning.

--IANS

pm/