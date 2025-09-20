Neil Nitin Mukesh pens note on ‘darling’ daughter Nurvi’s 7th b’day

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) As his daughter Nurvi turned seven on Saturday, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh penned a heartwarming note for his “life” and said “love you the most in this world.”

The 43 -year-old actor took to Instagram, where he shared a string of adorable pictures of her daughter. Some images also featured his wife Rukmini and from the days his daughter was just a baby.

“My life. Love you the most in this world my darling daughter Nurvi. Happy 7th Birthday my jaan. Have the best year ahead. God bless you with all the happiness. #2025 #birthdaygirl #papas #love #unconditionallove,” Neil wrote as the caption.

It was in 2017 when Neil married Rukmini. A year later he went on to announce via Instagram that the couple were expecting their first child.

Neil’s latest release is Ek Chatur, a black comedy thriller film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

Neil is the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of singer Mukesh. He debuted as a child artist in Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii in 1989. He made his full-fledged debut playing the title role in Johnny Gaddaar in 2007.

Since then, the actor has starred in New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and Saaho. He made his Tamil film debut with Kaththi and Telugu film debut with Kavacham.

