Neil Nitin Mukesh on his off-screen bond with 'Hai Junoon' co-star Boman Irani

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is on board the power-packed musical series "Hai Junoon - Dream.Dare.Dominate", where he will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Boman Irani.

Calling his experience of working with Boman 'an absolute delight', the 'New York' actor expressed, “Working with Boman sir was an absolute delight! His guidance, wisdom, and humor made our on-screen mentorship feel authentic. Off-screen, we shared many laughs and stories, and I cherish the bond we formed. I love him and look up to him like a father figure. He is an actor par excellence.”

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced under the banner of Jio Creative Labs, "Hai Junoon - Dream.Dare.Dominate" stars Neil and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles, along with Boman, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Santana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Aryan Katoch, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Yukti Thareja, Arnav Magoo and Saachi Bindra in significant roles.

Talking about the show, Priyank Sharma, who essays the role of Kush shared, "Dance is my first love, and playing a dancer felt like returning to my roots. But what made this journey unique was being able to mentor some of my co-stars during rehearsals. We built genuine friendships through the process, and that bond translates beautifully on screen."

Siddharth Nigam, who will play Bikram, added, ”People have always associated me with dance, but in Hai Junoon, I got the chance to explore a whole new side of my creativity, that's music. Learning to sing for the role was both exciting and intimidating, and I spent hours in vocal workshops to make sure I brought depth and honesty to Bikram.”

"Hai Junoon – Dream. Dare. Dominate" redefines the classic journey of self-discovery, diving deep into the raw, untamed emotions of a generation unafraid to defy the norm. At its heart lies an explosive rivalry between the elite, entitled Supersonics, and the fiercely ambitious Misfits — a collision that fuels the show’s electric drama and will keep viewers hooked from the very first beat.

"Hai Junoon – Dream. Dare. Dominate" is scheduled to stream exclusively on JioHotstar from 16th May.

--IANS

pm/