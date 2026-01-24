Neil Nitin Mukesh calls ‘Border 2’ ‘legacy continued with heart, honour’

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Neil Nitin Mukesh has lauded Border 2, calling it a film that carries forward the legacy of the iconic franchise with “heart and honour”. The actor went on to heap praise on Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Neil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the screening of the film. He went on to acknowledge the producers for bringing the powerful narrative to the big screen.

He wrote: “What a film. What a legacy continued with heart and honour. BORDER2. Huge heartfelt congratulations to my dearest @nidhiduttaofficial , the writer & producer truly setting new benchmarks every single time @binnoykgandhi & the entire @tseries.official @tseriesfilms , #bhushankumar sir @shivchanana sir , for bringing Border to the screen with such scale, emotion and pride.”

He gave a “massive shoutout to the entire cast for exemplary performances”.

“@iamsunnydeol sir , you are in top form as always. Pure power. Pure gravitas. My dear @varundvn you are absolutely shining with a performance that’s loveable, emotional and brave… you owned every frame @ahan.shetty you gave strength, maturity, and the perfect balance that elevates the onscreen brotherhood @diljitdosanjh you my dear are an actor par excellence… pitch perfect not just in music, but in every beat as an actor too,” Neil wrote.

“To the captain of the ship / Director @anurag_singh_films take a bow sir To take up the mantle of a sequel to such a massive franchise and still make it your own… respect! loved the film. To the entire team & cast …you were fantastic. This one stays with you.”

“Border 2” is based on the 1971 war and some true events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

