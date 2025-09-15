Neha Kakkar reveals her emotional connection with latest track ‘Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar has opened up about the deeply personal experience behind her latest song, “Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga” from the upcoming movie, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.”

On Monday, the makers released the new track from the movie on social media, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The song, "Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga," captures the essence of the film—a tale of love entangled in passion, pain, and betrayal. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Farhan Sabri, the music is composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, and the lyrics have been penned by Asim Raza and Sameer Anjaan.

Speaking about the track, Neha revealed how creating the song was an emotional journey for her. In a statement, she shared, “Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga is a song that carries the weight of love and longing. Singing it was an emotional experience for me because it speaks to anyone who has ever loved deeply or lost someone. I am thrilled to see how strongly people are connecting with it already.”

Rane also took to his Instagram handle to share the song and wrote, “Deewanon ke aansoon se beh jaayega Jag Yaara, Bol Kaffara kya hoga! #BolKaffarakyahoga Full Song out now - Link in Bio !!Only on @playdmfofficial Youtube Channel.#EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT in cinemas this #Diwali - 21st Oct, 2025.”

On a related note, the upcoming romantic drama, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, is produced by Anshul Garg under the Desi Movies Factory banner and co-produced by Raghav Sharma. Touted as a musical, passion-driven romantic drama, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat," marks Harshvardhan Rane’s first on-screen collaboration with Sonam Bajwa.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on October 2, will now hit theatres on 21st October 2025. The film also marks the production debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg. Talking about the film, he had earlier said, “Deewaniyat is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music.”

--IANS

ps/