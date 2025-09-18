Neha Kakkar has a blast on the sets of ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ with Abhishek & Isha

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar appeared as a guest on the popular reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

On Thursday, Neha dropped a fun behind-the-scenes video from the show, where Abhishek Kumar was seen singing Neha's latest track "Tu Pyaasa Hai" in a funny manner. Later, he is joined by Milind Chandwani as the two groove on the track.

When Neha tries to correct the lyrics, Abhishek claims that this is their version of the song.

As Isha Malviya attempts to rescue Neha, Milind and Abhishek challenge her to sing "Tu Pyaasa Hai". The video ends with Abhishek once again singing the track at the top of his voice.

Dropping the BTS clip on her official Instagram handle, Neha wrote, "With the Cutest and Naughtiest (love eyes and laughing with tears emoji) @aebyborntoshine @isha__malviya and @milindchandwani and don’t miss @realsudeshlehri ji behind! Celebrating #TuPyaasaHai at #PatiPatniAurPanga."

In the meantime, the wedding celebrations of the 'Balika Vadhu' fame actress Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani have begun on “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

The team of the show exclusively told IANS that the celebrations kicked off on September 16. They further unveiled the couple's wedding invitation.

Back in July, Avika announced her wedding to longtime partner, Milind Chandwani, during the grand premiere of "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

During the premiere episode of the reality show, Avika confirmed that she will be tying the knot with her longtime partner, Milind.

Making the exciting announcement, Avika shared, “There’s something incredibly poetic about going back to the place where it all began with gratitude, nostalgia, and a sense of purpose. Balika Vadhu taught me and so many people out there, the power of choice and the courage it takes to rewrite your destiny. Years later, I return to Colors not as Anandi the Balika, but as Avika Gor the woman, ready to make the choice of a lifetime.”

