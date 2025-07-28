Neha Harsora shares how ‘Udne Ki Aasha helped her grow emotionally and professionally

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Neha Harsora has opened up about her show “Udne Ki Aasha” completing 500 episodes, calling it a proud and emotional milestone.

Reflecting on the journey, the actress shared how the experience has been both professionally rewarding and personally transformative. Speaking about the milestone, Neha, who plays the lead role of Sailee, shared, “It still feels like a blessing. I feel lucky that I'm still part of the show and that people continue to love it the way they do.”

“I’ve grown a lot—emotionally and professionally. From character work to personal grooming, this show has taught me so much. People approach me saying, ‘This is the number one show,’ and that their families love watching Sailee. That’s what touches me the most—when they say their brother, sister, or mom watches the show every day,” the actress added.

Neha also looked back on some of the most unforgettable moments she has experienced during the show’s journey so far. She stated, “Sailee’s birthday episode was one of the best shoot days for me. And even the mock shoot with Sachin was unforgettable. It was the first time we met, but it didn’t feel like it. He was being his usual self — chilled out and fun—and I was just quietly soaking it all in.”

Harsora also praised the producer of her show, Rahul Kumar Tewary. “Rahul sir is a gem of a person. He’s like family to me now—so humble, polite, and easy to be around.”

The actress had earlier opened up about her personal journey on the show. Neha expressed that learning to accept herself and adapt to her environment played a significant role in her growth, both as an actor and as a person. “I accepted everyone the way they are—with their nature, their quirks—and I think that really matters. How you take people in and how you allow yourself to grow with them makes all the difference.”

“Udne Ki Aasha,” backed by Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production, also stars Kanwar Dhillon. The show airs every day on Star Plus.

