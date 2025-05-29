Neha Harsora reflects on how acceptance motivated her growth on ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ sets

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Neha Harsora, who is currently playing the lead role in ‘Udne Ki Aasha,’ opened up about her personal journey on the show.

Reflecting on her time on set, Neha shared how embracing acceptance—both of herself and her surroundings—became a key motivator in her growth as an actor and individual. The actress believes that mutual respect and acceptance form the base of her bond with other actors on the set. Expressing the same, Harsora shared, “I accepted everyone the way they are — with their nature, their quirks — and I think that really matters. How you take people in and how you allow yourself to grow with them makes all the difference.”

The actress also shared that the cast and crew have grown into a close-knit family rather than just professional acquaintances. “The whole cast genuinely feels like family. So, I feel very comfortable with everyone around, and that really helps lift the scene. We constantly share suggestions and opinions, and even improvise together, which makes a big difference during the shoot.”

Despite gaining increasing recognition, Neha remains grounded about her journey. She modestly admitted that many of her roles came to her unexpectedly, but emphasized her commitment to each scene—striving to perform with sincerity and deliver her best. She also acknowledged her co-stars Sachin and Riya, expressing gratitude for their support in making the entire experience more seamless and enjoyable.

“Sachin is always full of energy — he lifts the whole vibe and carries everyone with him,” she said, adding that her off-screen connection with both actors strengthens their on-screen chemistry. “We have this energy where we end up sharing so much — whether it’s during scenes or just in regular conversations.”

Neha Harsora essays the role of Sailee in "Udne Ki Aasha," which is backed by Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production. The show airs on Star Plus, and traces Sailee’s personal and emotional evolution.

--IANS

ps/