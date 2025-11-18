Neha Dhupia says 'My heart is full' as daughter Mehr turns 7

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia's daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, has turned 7 years old. As her child reached the new milestone, an emotional Neha shared a heartfelt note on social media, saying that her heart is full.

Revealing that the number 7 never felt so lucky to her, Neha wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The number 7 never felt as lucky (Four Leaf Clover Emoji) as it feels today … My heart is full , I’m all choked up as I write this … words fall short , they really do !!!! We love you so much our Mehrunissa …(sic)."

Showering blessings on her little bundle of joy, the 'Tumhari Sulu' actress added, "Stay curious , calm , creative , collected … just the way you are …Happy 7 th birthday our doll …Waheguru MEHR Karen … (red heart emojis) @mehrdhupiabedi."

Neha further shared some unseen, precious moments of Meher with the netizens.

The photos and videos show Neha hugging little Meher, enjoying a beautiful sunset together, and the little one doing her mother's makeup.

We could also see little Meher playing with her kid brother Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, trying her hands at making a roti, and enjoying herself with her furry friends.

Neha got married to actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in a private ceremony on 10 May 2018.

On 18 November 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Three years later, on 3 October 2021, they became parents for the second time to a baby boy.

As Guriq turned 4 in October, Neha posted some adorable memories with her son on social media.

Her heartfelt birthday note for her son read, "Our dearest Guriq, You light up every room you walk into, you make mamas world go round (world emoji)… no caption is enough to describe the love we have in our hearts for you …. Happy fabulous fourth our baby boy … we celebrate you today and everyday our Guqqu … (red heart emojis) @guriqdhupiabedi (sic)."

