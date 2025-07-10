Neha Dhupia: Need to stop putting women under a microscope for their appearance

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia has spoken about age, appearance, and the judgments women often face. She said there is a need to stop putting women under a microscope for their appearance, whether they are in their 20s or 40s.

The actress addressed an audience of dermatologists at an event where she was unexpectedly questioned by a male doctor about her “secrets” for looking young in her 40s.

Neha said: “I’ve been practicing yoga for years, and it has genuinely helped me stay balanced, calm, and healthy from the inside, which reflects on the outside too.”

The actress said “clearly” that it is okay to follow any pattern one wishes “to look and feel a certain way at any age, but passing judgments on how someone looks, especially a woman, is not okay.”

“This is so backhanded and so normalised to ask women of what their “supposed” secret to beauty or looking younger is. I don’t think such comments should be welcomed. We need to stop putting women under a microscope for their appearance, whether they are in their 20s or 40s.”

Neha says she is grateful that yoga has helped her feel the way she does today.

“But let’s remember that true beauty lies in embracing yourself and allowing others to do the same without fear of judgment”.

On the acting front, Neha was last seen in the film “Bad Newz” starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie Good Newwz revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twins are born to the same mother, but from different biological fathers.

She was also seen as a gang leader in the youth-based reality show “MTV Roadies: Double Cross”, the twentieth season of MTV Roadies. The season was won by Kushal "Gullu" Tanwar from Gang Elvish, with Hartaaj Singh Gill from Gang Prince finishing second.

