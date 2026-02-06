Neha Dhupia lists all the things hubby Angad Bedi loves to do in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia decided to list all the things her husband Angad Bedi loves to do in a heartfelt birthday post.

Sharing a video montage of a couple of unseen moments of the birthday boy on social media, Neha stated that the 'Pink' actor loves to spend time with his family and friends, along with shooting, playing sports, and traveling.

Neha went on to share, "#happybirthday my love … wishing you a year filled with all things you love …. Time and bedtime with our babies, family time , friends , action dramas, film sets , sport, live sport, travel , high protein diets, coffee in low fat milk, late night gup shup , laying under the sun, cool calls from casting directors, and endless travel and FaceTime calls with meeeeee (sic)".

The 'Phas Gaye Re Obama' actress concluded the post with an adorable "I love you", followed by several red heart emojis.

For the unaware, Angad first met Neha in the gym when he used to play under-19 in Delhi. At the time, Neha was also preparing for the Miss India pageant.

These two came face to face once again years later in Mumbai and soon became friends. As their friendship transpired into love, Angad proposed to Neha four years before they actually tied the knot.

Angad and Neha finally got married back in May 2018 in a simple ceremony.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr, in November 2018. In October 2021, they became parents for the second time to a baby boy.

Meanwhile, Neha and Angad stepped into 2026 with a beach holiday with their family.

She took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded some pictures from her fun getaway with Angad, children, family, and friends.

“Refreshed… renewed… recharged… n ready for you #2026,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #BeKind.” Neha captioned the post.

