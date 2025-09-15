Neeti Mohan says vocal range offered by ‘Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi’ sealed the deal for her

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Playback singer Neeti Mohan, who is known for songs like ‘Nainowale Ne’, ‘Sapna Jahan’ and ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’, released her latest track ‘Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi’ on Monday. She has released the song in collaboration with Varun Jain.

The song, composed and produced by Vikram Montrose, is touted to dominate Garba and Dandiya nights across the country. The lyrics for the song are furnished by Jay Tannah.

Talking about the song, Neeti Mohan told IANS, “Navratri songs are close to my heart, and what excited me about ‘Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi’ was the vocal range it offered. With its vibrant layers, from high-energy passages to delicate inflections, I wanted my voice to capture those nuances while expressing the joy and rhythm people feel while dancing. For me, it’s as much about vocal expression as it is about celebrating the festival”.

Vibrant, colorful, and bursting with infectious energy, the track seamlessly fuses traditional Navratri sounds with a modern twist. Accompanied by grand choreography and striking visuals, it captures the joy of celebration in every beat. ‘Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi’ is not just a song but a complete festive experience designed to get everyone on their feet this Navratri.

Varun Jain said in a statement, “The energy of this song is infectious. I am thrilled to be part of a track that will resonate with people dancing their hearts out this festive season”.

Adding to the song’s visual appeal, the powerhouse dancer Sanam Johar and stunning Riyaa Subodh dazzle on screen with their magnetic chemistry, making the track a complete festive experience.

Vikram Montrose said in a statement, “I wanted to create a track that celebrates Navratri in its truest form while giving it a modern, energetic twist.”

Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music, shared, “This is one of our biggest Navratri releases yet, and we are confident it will become the defining song of this festive season”.

‘Jhamkudi Re Jhamkudi’ is released under the label of Times Music. The song is available to stream on YouTube and all leading music streaming platforms.

--IANS

aa/