Neeru Bajwa walks the treadmill in stilettos, tags herself as ‘fashionably unbothered’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actor Neeru Bajwa mixed fashion with fitness, turning her workout space into a catwalk.

Neeru took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself all dolled up in a little black dress paired with a faux fur jacket, stockings, stilettos and sunglasses. The actress chose to keep her hair open and sported bangs.

In the clip, Neeru was seen walking on the treadmill in 3 inch stilettos. She was then seen sitting on the pull up machine to pose for pictures.

For the caption, Neeru wrote: “Fashionably unbothered. PS: Do not try this at home unless your team is ready to catch you!.”

Born in Canada, the 44-year-old actress started her career in TV shows in 2005 with “Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi”. She was then seen in the show “Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani” followed by “Jeet’ and then “Guns and Roses”

It was in 2013, when the actress featured in the multi-starrer Punjabi film “Saadi Love Story”, produced by Jimmy Sheirgill and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, and Surveen Chawla. She then paired up with Diljit for the film “Jatt and Juliet 2”, which opened to record breaking numbers in Punjabi cinema.

Neeru debuted as a director in 2017 with the Punjabi film “Sargi”, which stars her sister Rubina Bajwa in the leading role alongside Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai. The actress then starred and produced “Beautiful Billo” in 2019. It was in June, when the third installment of her “Jatt and Juliet” franchise was released.

Her latest release is ‘Madhaniyan’. Directed by Nav Bajwa, “Madhaniyan” also stars Raj Dhaliwal and Poonam Dhillon. ‘Madhaniyan’ is reportedly based on the unusual marriage of not only between two people but of two different families and their values.

The story shows that in our culture marriage is just not about two people rather it’s about the marriage of two families.

It is set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjabi culture,the film captures the essence of marriage as a union of families, emphasizing the emotional and cultural dynamics that come with it.

