Neeru Bajwa says her new song made her relive memories

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Neeru Bajwa is drowning in nostalgia. The song ‘Nai Jana’ featuring the actress was unveiled on Wednesday, and it took her back to so many fond memories.

‘Nai Jana’ is a playful Punjabi folk track from the upcoming movie ‘Madhaniyan’, and is sung by Mannat Noor and with music composed by Money Aujla. The track reimagines the much-loved folk tune in today’s soundscape while keeping its traditional charm alive.

In Madhaniyan, Nai Jana unfolds in a vibrant wedding sequence, where Neeru Bajwa lights up the screen with her grace, beauty, and magnetic energy.

Talking about the song, Neeru Bajwa said in a statement, “‘Nai Jana’ took me back to so many memories of hearing this song at weddings while growing up. Performing it in Madhaniyan felt so authentic and fun, because this song is all about teasing, love, and laughter. I can’t wait for audiences to feel the same joy we felt while filming it”.

The track blends nostalgia with freshness, capturing the joy and excitement of Punjabi weddings while presenting a reimagined sound that feels relevant to today’s audiences.

Singer Mannat Noor said, “This song is pure nostalgia. Everyone in Punjab knows Nai Jana, it’s part of our weddings and our culture. When I recorded it, my focus was on keeping that essence intact but also bringing a freshness for today’s listeners”.

With Neeru Bajwa’s captivating performance, Mannat Noor’s mesmerizing vocals, and Money Aujla’s modern yet rooted music, ‘Nai Jana’ is poised to connect across generations. For older audiences, it revives the cherished memories of hearing this folk gem at weddings, while for younger listeners, it offers a stylish and energetic new take that will surely become a playlist favorite.

‘Madhaniyan’ is written and directed by Nav Bajwa and also features the acclaimed actor Dev Kharoud.

‘Nai Jana’ is available on Times Music’s YouTube channel and across all music streaming platforms.

