Neena Kulkarni shares a 55-year-old memory with Marathi legend Asha Kale

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood and Marathi industry veteran actress Neena Kulkarni recently expressed her love and the importance of Marathi theatre whilst sharing an anecdote that highlighted the emotional bond she shares with Marathi superstar Asha Kale.

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself with the marathi legend, Asha Kale, Neena wrote, “My beloved Asha Tai… #ashakale… In 1970, I was selected for a role in the play Guntata Hriday He. In it, I played the daughter of Asha Tai (Mahananda) and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar (Babul). For five years, I continued performing in that play, and during that time I graduated too! From then till today, my bond with Asha Tai—full of love and warmth—has remained strong and unbroken.”

She added, “Some years later, Asha Tai came to watch my play Asen Mi Nesen Mi. My joy knew no bounds! For me, Asha Tai has always been like family. And when family members come to watch your work, only an artist knows the flutter and nervous excitement it brings! Asha Tai watched the play and said, “Nani, you’ve grown up so much!” She hugged me close and caressed my face with such affection—everything was said in that one gesture.”

Expressing her gratitude, Kulkarni wrote, “I truly consider myself fortunate. Theatre has given me relationships that communicate volumes without words… relationships that continue to give endlessly. Asha Kale, Ashalata Wabgaonkar, Padma Chavan, Malati Pendharkar, Kashinath Ghanekar, Arun Sarnaik, Mandakini Bhadbade, Madhukar Toradmal… how many names can I take? And of course, Vijaya Mehta—the name and the personality—became the pinnacle of my acting career. To have the privilege of her companionship was nothing short of a blessing.”

Talking about her play, she expressed the love and respect Marathi theatre holds. “Through Asen Mi Nesen Mi, I once again met many artists with whom I had worked as a child. Veteran actress Suman Tai Dharmadhikari came to the play—well into her 90s! With her, I had performed a few shows of Chandane Shimpit Ja when I was in 8th grade. I don’t even have photographs of all these moments, but in my heart I carry vivid, clear images—etched forever. These bonds, this affection, this love and appreciation—realizing that all of it has come into my life only because of theatre makes my heart swell with gratitude and joy. My mind overflows with thankfulness and wonder. #actorsidiosyncrasies #asenmenasenme #marathitheatre.” wrote Neena. For the uninitiated, Asha Kale, with her carer span of more than 60 years, is considered a living legend. Talking about Neena Kulkarni, the veteran actress is a beloved name in Indian theatre, television, and cinema, boasting a career of more than 45 years.

