Neena Gupta steps out in style in Mukteshwar

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Neena Gupta brought out her best fashion foot forward in Mukteshwar as she stepped out in style.

Neena took to Instagram on Friday morning, where she shared a video of herself dressed in an oversized striped T-shirt paired with shorts. She completed her look with a cap and black boots.

“My love Mukteshwar,” wrote the actress as the caption and added the song “Parbaton Ke Pedon Par Sham Ka Basera” by singers Mohammed Rafi, Suman Kalyanpur from the 1964 drama film “Shagoon”.

“Shagoon,” directed by Nazar. The film stars Waheeda Rehman, Kamaljeet, Nazir Hussain, Achla Sachdev, Nivedita (Libi Rana), Pratima Devi, Chand Usmani and Nana Palsikar.

This is not the first time Neena has gone to Mukteshwar. The actress often visits the picturesque locale in Uttarakhand. Mukteshwar is a village and tourist destination in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

She had earlier travelled to the hilly locale on January 12, when she shared two pictures. The first picture has the picturesque locale covered with snow. Another photograph had a yellow coloured house covered with white snow and fog.

“Aaj hamara Mukteswar missing,” she wrote for the first image.

She then captioned the other picture as: “White morning from our house.”

On the professional front, Neena was last seen in “Metro… In Dino”.

She also has “Pachhattar Ka Chhora”, and “‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, which also features Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, and others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year. Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.

Neena is known for her work in both art-house and commercial films, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri in 1994 and for Uunchai in 2022.

Her television appearances include a leading role in the drama series Saans in 1999 and as the host of the Indian version of the television quiz show The Weakest Link, named Kamzor Kadii Kaun.

--IANS

dc/