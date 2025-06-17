Neena Gupta reveals what she told her daughter Masaba after dubbing for 'Metro... In Dino'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Metro... In Dino', has said that she was pleasantly surprised when she learnt that her role is very significant in the narrative.

The actress recently sat down for a chat with IANS, and shared that since she shot the film in parts, she was thrilled to know that she has a bigger role in the film.

Speaking to IANS, the actress said, "We did it in small parts. In Mumbai, Calcutta, here and there. When I did the dubbing, I told my daughter, 'Masaba, my role is quite good. It is a big role. I thought it was a small role. I was very excited."

Earlier, the actress recollected an incident when she was ready to give her shot on the film's set but was asked to return to her van.

The actress earlier shared with IANS that the film's director Anurag Basu is very instinctive and perceptive, and is brimming with ideas till the last moment before the take.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Once we came on the set for shoot as the production team called us on the set. We were told to go back in the van, and that it will take some time. So I saw Dada in the hall where the shoot was going on. He went in a corner. And he sat there somewhere. So I asked, 'What happened to Dada?' The assistant said, 'He wants to think'. So suddenly he wanted to think about something (laughs)."

The actress shared that Anurag Basu has this whole script in his head and the best part of working with him is that he improvises on the spot.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro... In Dino', is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

