Neena Gupta recalls first serial she acted in and produced in 1993

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta took a trip down memory lane as she recalled the first television serial titled Dard, which she both acted in and produced back in 1993.

Read More

Sharing the memory on Instagram, the actress spoke about how Dard marked a significant milestone in her career. She shared a glimpse of the show along with its title track playing in the backdrop.

“The first serial I acted and produced in 1993 for Doordarshan,” Neena captioned the post.

Featuring Neena along with Kanwaljeet Singh, Shagufta Ali, Manohar Singh and Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor to name a few, the show told the story of a rich, unmarried woman named Radha, who has a mysterious past. This serial depicts the emotional pain of Radha in her past and present and how she deals with it

Talking about Neena, she is known for her work in both art-house and commercial films, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri and for Uunchai.

She starred in several television films, including Lajwanti and Bazar Sitaram, the latter of which won her the National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film of a Director. She was also seen in Saans and hosted the show Kamzor Kadii Kaun.

She has appeared in several international films, including Gandhi in 1982, in which she played the niece of Mahatma Gandhi, and Merchant Ivory films, The Deceivers in 1988, Mirza Ghalib, and Cotton Mary.

She also made an impression in Indian parallel cinema, including Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti, and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda. These performances further established her profile in Indian movies alongside her arthouse film contemporaries Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and Dimple Kapadia.

In 2018, she saw career resurgence for starring as a middle-aged pregnant woman in the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho.

--IANS

dc/