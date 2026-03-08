Neena Gupta questions herself this Women's Day: What's wrong with me?

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) As we all celebrate Women's Day, veteran actress Neena Gupta decided to ask a very crucial question from herself - 'What's wrong with me?'

Neena uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle where she was heard saying, "To be honest, I sometimes wonder what is lacking in me that someone can be angry with me or that someone can talk to me in a loud voice, or that someone can hurt me or someone can taunt me. I think there must be something lacking in me. If someone thinks they can do this to me, there must be something lacking in me."

Neena said that on this Women's Day, she will start giving some thought to all these questions.

"As today is Women's Day, I will start thinking about this from today. When I get the answer, I will tell you. I am serious about this," added the 'Badhaai Ho' actress.

Towards the end of the video, Neena wished everyone "A Happy Women's Day".

Neena loves to stay on top of her social media game and keeps sharing such engaging posts with her Instagram family.

On Saturday, she took a trip down memory lane and recalled the first television serial "Dard", in which she worked as both an actor and a producer.

Reliving the memories from the 1993 serial, Neena shared a video on her IG.

The veteran actress talked about how "Dard" marked a significant milestone in her career.

“The first serial I acted and produced in 1993 for Doordarshan,” the caption on the post read.

The primary cast of the drama included Neena, along with Kanwaljeet Singh, Shagufta Ali, Manohar Singh, and Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor.

"Dard" narrates the journey of a rich, unmarried woman named Radha, who has a mysterious past.

