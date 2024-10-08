Neena Gupta looks ethereal in pink saree as she receives National Film Award

New Delhi: Tuesday turned out to be a special day for veteran actor Neena Gupta as she received the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 70th National Film Awards for the film Uunchai.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Neena Gupta at the ceremony, which was held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

For the special occasion, Neena opted for a pink saree that she paired with a matching blouse. She looked ethereal in the traditional attire.

She elevated her look with a pink flower accessory in her hair. Neena was all smiles as he received the award from the president.

Neena is now a three-time National Award winner. She previously won the National award for Bazar Sitaram and Woh Chokri.

In August 2024, Neena expressed happiness about the honour while speaking with ANI.

"It is a big surprise for me because it has been a long time since the film came out. I didn't even know when the National Awards happen. I had no idea about it. I'm very thankful to get this award because a National Award is a big deal," the actor said.

Speaking on how special the film is to her, Neena said, "Uunchai is a very special film for me. First, I worked with really good actors from the film industry. It was my dream to work with Sooraj ji, and I am very happy he also got an award. It was a very special film for me."

'Uunchai' was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who won Best Director Award at 70th National Film Awards.

—ANI