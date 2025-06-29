NDFF Launches 'Talk Cinema On The Floor' to strengthen filmmaking ecosystem

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) A new initiative ‘Talk Cinema On The Floor’ was recently launched by the New Delhi Film Foundation (NDFF) at an event at Sri Aurobindo Centre for Arts and Creativity (SACAC) in New Delhi.

The interactive platform aims to bring together artists, filmmakers, technicians, writers, and producers under one roof to encourage conversations, collaboration, and creation. The inaugural session featured two impactful segments — ‘Craft & Crew’ and ‘Spotlight’. The event was organised in collaboration with the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) and SACAC.

Film educator and filmmaker Dr. Vikas Singh from Delhi University shared practical filmmaking insights during the ‘Craft & Crew’ segment. THe insights were based on his experiences at India’s premiere studio, Yash Raj Films. In the ‘Spotlight’ segment, independent filmmaker Pawan K. Shrivastava spoke about his journey and films, including ‘Naya Pata’ and ‘Life of an Outcast’. ‘Naya Pata’ was Bihar’s first crowdfunded film.

During the event, NDFF’s flagship campaign ‘Make Cinema’ was also announced. The program aims to produce six impactful short films over the next six months. NDFF Founder Ashish K. Singh explained the concept behind the campaign and how it intends to open up new opportunities for talented writers and filmmakers.One of the most engaging moments of the event was ‘Take The Floor: The 5-Minute Window’, where selected participants took the stage to present their talent and pitch their projects, fostering collaboration.

Actor Pankaj Kataria, who is known for his role in the superhit streaming series ‘Paatal Lok, was among the featured participants. The event also gave the opportunity to several young filmmakers to present their short film proposals.

Vaibhav Maitreya, Executive Director (Branding & Marketing) of NDFF, shared that the initiative is being planned as a self-sustainable model. A special highlight of the event was the vintage poster exhibition curated by collector Ashok Kumar Kashyap, which displayed original posters of iconic Hindi films with a special tribute to Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor to mark their birth centenary years.

--IANS

aa/