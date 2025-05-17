Nayanthara comes onboard Chiranjeevi's #Mega157

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) The makers of director Anil Ravipudi's next film with Megastar Chiranjeevi, tentatively being referred to as #Mega157, on Saturday announced that actress Nayanthara had been roped in as the female lead of the film.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house Shine Screens, which is producing the film, wrote, “An actress who effortlessly charms the masses and enchants the classes. The ever graceful queen, #Nayanthara joins the journey of #Mega157.

"Witness her elegance and emotion on the big screen alongside Megastar @KChiruTweets in an @AnilRavipudi Entertainer.#ChiruAnil SANKRANTHI 2026."

The makers also released a video clip on the occasion. In the video, Nayanthara is seen talking to her team in Telugu, listening to Chiranjeevi's classic songs during a car journey, reading the script, and delivering one of Chiru's iconic dialogues. Finally, Anil Ravipudi officially announces the news with her.

Mega 157 marks Nayanthara's third collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather. The video highlights the hilarious nature of Nayanthara's character.

Sources close to the unit say that Anil Ravipudi has written a wonderful role for Nayanthara, which will be refreshing and memorable. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's on-screen chemistry, they add, will be a visual treat for the audience.

It may be recalled that the project #Mega157 was officially launched on the festival day of Ugadi with a grand pooja ceremony. Team #Mega157 had introduced themselves to Megastar Chiranjeevi in an uniquely entertaining way, reminiscing his iconic dialogues.

Director Anil Ravipudi has had a series of successes. In fact, he has worked in eight films and all of them have gone on to emerge as blockbusters.

Anil Ravipudi's previous release, ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’, not only emerged as a massive hit but also shattered records, crossing an impressive 300 Cr gross.

The film, sources say, will be a film that will be a perfect blend of humour, heart, and high-energy action. The screenplay, meticulously penned by Anil Ravipudi himself, is designed to present Chiranjeevi in a fresh and dynamic avatar, combining laughter with emotions in a way that will resonate deeply with audiences across generations. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi plays a character called Shankar Varaprasad in this film.

