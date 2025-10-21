Navya Naveli Nanda shares a Diwali special picture with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) – Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently shared a picture from her Diwali celebrations featuring her close friends from Bollywood, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

The photo posted on her social media stories captured the trio posing together against a backdrop of fairy lights and greenery. In the picture, Navya is seen wearing a striking multi-coloured beaded ensemble with intricate detailing, while Ananya Panday opted for a shimmery mint-green blouse paired with a matching lehenga and statement jewellery.

Suhana Khan looked radiant in a vibrant red embroidered outfit, accessorised with a maang tikka and minimal make-up. Shortly after, Ananya Panday reshared the same picture on her social media story, retaining Navya's caption along with the heart and explosion emojis. The three girls have shared a long-standing friendship since childhood and often celebrate festivals and special occasions together.

Navya, Suhana and Ananya, the daughters of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Pandey, respectively, have grown up in close circles. On the professional front, Suhana Khan made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's “The Archies” and is now gearing up for her next project, reportedly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Ananya Panday, last seen in her OTT show CTRL and Call Me Bae, is now gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood project. Talking about Navya Naveli Nanda, the young girl has focused her career outside films and runs a podcast show alongside her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan.

Recently, Ananya, who celebrated Diwali at home, was seen sitting in the centre of her living room with all her family members and friends showering rose petals on her on the eve of Lakshmi Poojan, highlighting the fact that she is the Lakshmi of their house.

On the occasion, she was seen wearing her mother Bhavna Pandey's 20-year-old outfit designed by Rohit Bal and wearing earrings that were gifted to her mother by her grandmother during her wedding.

–IANS

rd/