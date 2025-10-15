Navneet Nishan shares fun facts about "Raja Hindustani", calls director Dharmesh Darshan "Avataar of Raj Kapoor"

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Navneet Nishan seems to have gone on a nostalgic spree. The actress recently shared an umpteen number of stills from her superhit movie "Raja Hindustani" that released in 1995, and reminisced about her memories from her cult classic.

In the stills from the movie, the actress can be seen in her character as Kamaal Paasha alongside the actor of the movie, Aamir Khan. She captioned the post as, “Mumbai, 1995. ”Raja Hindustani” is probably the biggest hit I have experienced in my career. It is one film which overpowers all the others. The director, Dharmesh Darshan ji, was so passionate about filmmaking and getting the “Sur” right. Observing him was a big lesson in what goes into making a fabulous film.” (sic)

She elaborated, “To start with, I was approached by Dharmesh ji out of the blue, and he gave me a narration which completely captivated me. I was doubly happy because I would get to play an unglamorous role, almost a tapori. I quickly said yes and was fascinated with Dharmesh ji's energy and madness for excellence.”

Talking about her costar in the movie, Navneet wrote, “My costar Veeru Krishnan, who played Gulab Singh, was a delightful character in real life, and I learnt so much from him too. But since Veeru ji wasn’t an actor but a Kathak dancer, he was very hesitant about performing the role correctly. So from day one, Dharmesh ji gave me the duty of taking care of Veeru ji. We constantly talked about the film and rehearsed endlessly, and in the process, we developed a great friendship.”

Talking about her fun experience, Nishan further revealed, “The entire cast, including little Kunal Kemu, got along famously, and we would all hang out even after pack-up. Our evenings would be spent listening to music and Veeru ji performing for us on Pakeezah songs. Johny ji brought a lot of laughter, and Aamir brought very interesting discussions. The chemistry was palpable among all of us.”

She added, “As an actor you can sense when magic is happening while shooting for a film, and it certainly was very evident on this set. And my instinct was right; I could never have imagined that it would become such a massive hit. The two characters that my fans always mention to me are Kamaal Pasha from Raja Hindustani and, of course, Tara.” (sic)

For the uninitiated, Navneet Nishan essayed the role of a tomboy, Kamaal Paasha, in the movie, who later falls in love with the character of Johny Lever and marries him. "Raja Hindustani" was one of the highest-grossing movies of the 90s era and obtained a cult classic title for its songs, its storyline and the entire essence.

The movie alongside Aamir Khan also starred Karishma Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Archana Puran Singh, Farida Jalal, Tiku Talsania, among others. Talking about Navneet Nishan, the actress has been on a nostalgia spree and has been sharing fun anecdotes and BTS revelations from her 90s superhit movies.

Navneet, apart from her Bollywood films, was also loved for her strong portrayal in the television show "Tara". Tara went on to become one of the most model and progressive shows of the 90s era, portraying complete independence of women and ambition; it was considered to be far ahead of its time.

–IANS

rd/