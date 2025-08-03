Naveen Kasturia shares his childhood obsession

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Naveen Kasturia, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Salakaar’, has shared that as a child, he was obsessed with the Param Vir Chakra stories.

‘Salakaar’ is a high-stakes espionage thriller, and is helmed by Faruk Kabir. The show unfolds across two timelines, 1978 and 2025, and follows the gripping journey of a deep-cover spy navigating the complexities of identity, sacrifice and survival.

Speaking about the project, Naveen said that the genre has always fascinated him. He said, “I always wanted to do a spy thriller. As a child, I was obsessed with the Param Vir Chakra stories on Doordarshan. The tales of men who gave up everything for their nation stayed with me. Salakaar brings that quiet dream to life”.

In the trailer, viewers witness a powerful transformation- Naveen performing intense action, wielding firearms, and embracing the layered persona of a covert agent. But beyond the physicality, the actor reveals that the psychological toll of the role was just as demanding.

He further mentioned, "It's not just about stunts or shootouts. Playing someone who lives in the shadows, always under threat, never truly known, there’s a constant emotional tension. One mistake, and it could cost you everything. That kind of silent service is something we don’t talk about enough, and it really moved me”.

The series also stars Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Ashwath Bhatt, Purnendu Bhattacharya and Surya Sharma.

For Naveen, Salakaar is more than a genre leap, it’s a deeply personal journey. “This role stitched together everything I’ve wanted to explore as an actor. It felt like a tribute to that version of myself that once dreamt of serving the country. Even if just on screen, I got to live it. That’s why Salakaar will always remain close to my heart”, he added.

Produced by Sphereorigins and Mahir Films, ‘Salakaar’ is set to premiere on August 8 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/