Narayani Shastri shares hack to beat low-mood mornings

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Popular television actress Narayani Shastri shared a candid take on dealing with low motivation, saying sometimes one has to “trick the mind” to get through the day.

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In a video posted on Insatgram, the actress greeted her followers with a mix of salutations including “Good morning”, “Sat Sri Akal”, “Jai Shri Krishna”, “Salaam Walaikum”, “Radhe Radhe”, “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Bheem”, before opening up about not feeling up to it.

Narayani revealed that she didn’t feel like stepping out at all, but pushed herself anyway. Without changing much, she said she simply put on her shoes and walked out, calling it her way of outsmarting her own mood.

“See how I am dressed today. I didn't feel like it at all. Not at all. So I said let's trick the mind a little. I didn't change my clothes. I wore shoes and came out. Right? I am so smart.

But you guys have a lovely day. Let's walk a little,” she said in the video.

She captioned the clip: “Mood ki maa ki aankh!!! #chalechalo to karna hai.”

Talking about the actress, Narayani is known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Kesar, Piya Ka Ghar as Rimjhim Avinash Sharma, Namak Haraam as Swati Karan Sehgal, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh as Satarupa Baldev Singh, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha as Rajvi Vipul Rawal and Nazar as Devika.

She made her debut in the DD National's Kahani Saat Pheron Ki. NArayani replaced Neha Mehta to play Mamta in the show Mamta. The actress also played the character Tashu, Abhay's evil wife in Kkusum.

Narayani has featured in films such as Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Chandni Bar, Mumbai Meri Jaan and was last seen in Rautu Ka Raaz, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar and Atul Tiwari in key roles.

It followed Inspector Negi, a PTSD sufferer, who must solve the high-profile inquiry into the unexplained death of a Sevadham School warden. This investigation leads him to some unsettling truths.

She is currently seen in the show Noyontara. It also stars Shruti Bhist, Arjun Chakrabarty, Shubham Dipta and Sakshi Sharma. It's an official remake of Bengali TV series Trinayani.

The show follows Noyontara, a 23-year-old ghost-whisperer, who has always lived on the fringes, ridiculed for her rare gift. Her life takes a drastic turn when she marries Surjo, a man of science and reason.

--IANS

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