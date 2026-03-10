Narayani Shastri embraces natural glow with ‘no filter, no makeup’ moment

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Television actress Narayani Shastri shared a candid glimpse of her natural self as she shared a picture without any filter or makeup.

Letting the soft light do the magic, the actress spoke about keeping things simple, describing the moment as one filled with “beautiful light and lots of love.”

Narayani Shastri posted a few photos on Instagram of herself playing with her dogs in the garden. The actress was seen in an all-natural look, with soft sunlight falling across her skin, adding a gentle golden glow to the candid moments.

“No filter no make up just beautiful light and lots of love,” she wrote as the caption.

Narayani is known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Kesar, Piya Ka Ghar as Rimjhim Avinash Sharma, Namak Haraam as Swati Karan Sehgal, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh as Satarupa Baldev Singh, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha as Rajvi Vipul Rawal and Nazar as Devika.

She made her debut in the DD National's Kahani Saat Pheron Ki. NArayani replaced Neha Mehta to play Mamta in the show Mamta. The actress also played the character Tashu, Abhay's evil wife in Kkusum.

Narayani has featured in films such as Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Chandni Bar, Mumbai Meri Jaan and was last seen in Rautu Ka Raaz, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar and Atul Tiwari in key roles.

It followed Inspector Negi, a PTSD sufferer, who must solve the high-profile inquiry into the unexplained death of a Sevadham School warden. This investigation leads him to some unsettling truths.

She is currently seen in the show Noyontara. It also stars Shruti Bhist, Arjun Chakrabarty, Shubham Dipta and Sakshi Sharma. It's an official remake of Bengali TV series Trinayani.

The show follows Noyontara, a 23-year-old ghost-whisperer, who has always lived on the fringes, ridiculed for her rare gift. Her life takes a drastic turn when she marries Surjo, a man of science and reason.

