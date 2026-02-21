Nani releases gripping trailer of Varalaxmi's 'Saraswathi'

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Telugu star Nani on Saturday released the trailer of 'Saraswathi', which marks actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's debut as a director in the film industry.

Taking to his X timeline, Nani wrote, "Some journeys are special because of the people behind them. Super proud to launch the trailer of #Saraswathi, directed by dear friend @varusarath5. I’ve seen the hard work she’s poured into this, and it truly deserves all your love. Wishing the entire team nothing but success. #Saraswathi Produced by #poojasarathkumar #varalaxmisarathkumar. Under the banner @Dosadiariesoffl. A @MusicThaman Musical."

The trailer begins with Varalaxmi waiting at a police station. We get to know that her daughter Saraswathi has gone missing. "I dropped her at school myself, but when I went to pick her up, they say that she is not there," we hear the actress say.

Meanwhile, Priyamani and Kishore too find themselves in the same predicament. Priyamani asks the school's watchman that her child hasn't come yet. The watchman replies that everybody has left and that there is nobody in school. We then see both Priyamani and Kishore frantically searching for their child inside the school.

The cops soon swing into action and begin to make inquiries, even as Varalaxmi says that her daughter will not go anywhere without informing her. Without proof, Varalaxmi seems helpless. We then see Varalaxmi, after several anxious moments, approach Prakash Raj, who plays advocate Ramanunajam in the film. Initially reluctant to take her case as there is no evidence or proof, we see him accepting her and appearing on her behalf in court. We get to realise that a crime has happened and that even after a long drawn legal battle, Varalaxmi will be unable to get justice. The trailer ends with Varalaxmi procuring a gun and learning to fire it. "Not every woman will be a Saraswathi. If there is a need, she will even turn into a Kali," she says.

The film is being produced by Varalaxmi herself along with her sister Pooja under the banner of Dosa Diaries.

The film, apart from featuring Varalaxmi herself, features a host of actors including actors Prakash Raj, Priya Mani, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Naveen Chandra.

'Saraswathi' also boasts of a sound technical team. The film has music by one of Tamil and Telugu film industries' top music director, Thaman.

Cinematography for the film has been handled by Edwin Sakay, while editing for the film is by Venkat Raajen. Art direction is by Sudheer and dance choreography is by Brinda.

--IANS

mkr/