Nandamuri Balakrishna gets a place in the World Book of Records UK for 50 Years in Films

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (IANS) Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has received a place in the World Book of Records, UK Gold Edition, for his glorious 50 years in the industry. Balakrishna is the first Telugu actor to achieve this distinct honor.

In a formal statement, Santosh Shukla, CEO of the World Book of Records, lauded Balakrishna’s five-decade-long contribution to Telugu cinema as “an inspiration to millions.” He further noted that his journey stands as a golden benchmark in Indian and global cinema.

His daughter, Brahmani Nara, also congratulated his father on his latest achievement, saying: "A huge congratulations to my father, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu! 50 years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible journey. Our pride, our hero!"

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, also applauded the 'Daaku Maharaaj' actor with the following words: "#50YearsOfNBK Admired by people across generations and celebrated for his dedication and passion for cinema, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu’s journey as a lead hero for 50 years stands as a golden chapter in Indian film history. The recognition by the World Book of Records, UK is a testament to his extraordinary journey. Congratulations to our dear Balayya on this historic milestone."

For the unversed, Balakrishna made his acting debut back in 1974 with "Tatamma Kala".

He went on to be a part of several projects such as "Annadammula", "Anubandham", "Sahasame Jeevitham", "Kathanayakudu", "Nippulanti Manishi", "Bhagavanth Kesari", "Veera Simha Reddy", and

"Daaku Maharaaj. During his career spanning five decades, the veteran dactor has been a part of more than 100 films.

At the moment, Balakrishna is occupied with "Akhanda 2: Thaandavam". His lineup further includes a project with Gopichand Malineni.

Balakrishna was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors, in April this year.

--IANS

pm/