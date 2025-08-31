Namrata Shirodkar wishes son Gautham best 19 years '& many, many more to come'

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's firstborn, Gautam Ghattamaneni, is celebrating his 19th birthday on Sunday, and wishing him on his special day, the former beauty queen treated her InstaFam with a throwback photo of the mother and son duo.

The photo had Namrata and Gautam by the lakeside with the 'Pukar' actress's arms around her son.

Wishing her son, Namrata penned on her IG: "To My first born… wishing you the best 19 years and many, many more to come!!!", along with three red heart emojis.

Namrata's actress sister and Gautam's aunt, Shilpa Shirodkar, added in the comment section: "Happpy birthday my baby Big Boy... love you so much."

Mahesh Babu, who, for the first time ever, has missed his son Gautam's birthday, also shared a heartfelt birthday wish, saying that his love would be with him, every step of the way.

Posting another old photograph with his boy, the 'Pokiri' actor shared: "Happy 19 my son!! Each year you amaze me a little more… Missing your birthday this year, the only one i have ever missed… my love is with you every step of the way... Always your biggest cheerleader in whatever you do… keep shining and keep growing… @gautamghattamaneni."

Mahesh Babu tied the knot with his co-star Namrata on 10 February 2005 in Mumbai, during the shooting of their film "Athadu". The couple welcomed their firstborn, a boy, on August 31, 2006. Later on July 20, 2012, they became parents yet again as they were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Sitara.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, believed to have been titled "Globe Trotter".

Sharing a major update, the 'RRR' maker posted: "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience," he added.

--IANS

pm/