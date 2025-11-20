Namrata Shirodkar celebrates sister Shilpa Shirodkar’s screen comeback in heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar marked her sister Shilpa Shirodkar’s birthday with a heartfelt post celebrating her return to the screen.

Expressing pride and joy, Namrata highlighted how special it is to watch Shilpa make her comeback, making the occasion even more meaningful for the family. Taking to her Instagram handle, the proud sister posted a picture with Shilpa and called her “first best friend.” In the image, the sister duo can be seen sitting in a car, posing together for a cheerful selfie.

The ‘Pukar’ actress captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my first best friend @shilpashirodkar73 This year has been so special watching you return to the screen where you belong and I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of you! Your hardwork, will and talent is what makes you so special. May you continue to rise and succeed in everything you do. Shine on! I love you to the moon and back!.”

Namrata and Shilpa Shirodkar share a strong sibling bond, with Namrata being the older of the two. Both the sisters are very close to each other. Namrata is married to Mahesh Babu, while Shilpa is married to Aparesh Ranjit.

They often dedicate posts to each other on social media, giving heartfelt shout-outs on every occasion. Earlier in February, on Valentine’s Day, the sisters shared adorable pictures together, celebrating their special bond. For the caption, Shilpa had written, “Sisters are the glue that hold hearts together. Forever grateful for you! Also, Happy Valentine’s Day, sister.PS: Don’t fight with me for a cheesy caption. #ValentinesDay #Sister #ShilpaShirodkar #NamrataShirodkar.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar turned 52 on November 20. She stepped into Bollywood in 1989 with “Bhrashtachar,” where she shared the screen with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She rose to prominence in the early 1990s with her stint in the films like “Hum,” “Khuda Gawah,” “Gopi Kishan,” “Bewafa,” “Sanam” and “others.”

Before participating in Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa’s last major film role was in MF Husain’s “Gaja Gamini,” where she appeared alongside Madhuri Dixit.

--IANS

ps/