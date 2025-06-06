Namik Paul turns corners of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ set into his workout zones

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Namik Paul, who plays the role of Shivansh in “Kumkum Bhagya,” said he finds small windows between scenes to do a few push-ups, jumping jacks, or just take a walk to keep his blood flowing.

Namik shared: "For me, health and fitness have always been non-negotiable. It’s never just been about looking a certain way—it’s about feeling strong, staying energized, and maintaining control over both my mind and body. On the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, I find small windows between scenes to do a few push-ups, jumping jacks, or just take a walk to keep my blood flowing."

In the current sequence of the show, Shivansh, played by Namik, is seen going to great lengths to protect his wife Prarthana by fighting with goons. Despite the unpredictable hours and demanding nature of shoots, Namik has made fitness an essential part of his daily life.

He shared that he makes it a point to carry healthy snacks, stay well-hydrated, and be mindful of what he eats throughout the day.

“That said, I believe in balance, so I do indulge in a cheat meal now and then. It’s all about enjoying the little things without compromising the bigger picture.”

Talking about the days he is not shooting, Namik said: “I go harder in the gym—my workouts are a mix of strength training, muscle conditioning, and cardio. At the end of the day, fitness is not a phase or a checklist item—it’s what keeps me grounded, centred, and ready to give my best."

Kumkum Bhagya is a drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

It formerly starred Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi.

It currently stars Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra as fourth generation leads. One of the longest running Indian television soap, the concept of the show was originally based on Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility.

“Kumkum Bhagya” airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

dc/