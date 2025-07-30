Nakuul Mehta pays tribute to Indian soldiers at Siachen base camp: ‘Forever grateful and indebted’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta recently visited the Siachen Base Camp to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers stationed there.

The actor shared his heartfelt experience on Instagram, expressing his deep gratitude and admiration for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice. Nakuul posted a series of photos and penned a heartfelt note, saying that he feels ‘forever grateful and indebted’ to the sacrifices made by our soldiers.

Sharing his images, the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor wrote, “It’s hard to contain in words what it meant to go pay homage to our soldiers at the Siachen basecamp. Forever grateful & indebted to what our soldiers do for us. Thank you for the shared meal, the stories and the wonderful memories I take with me back to civilian life. My brother @the_freckled_indian for making me experience one of the greatest days of my life. What would life be without our yearly sojourns to Ladakh Goosebumps all over again as I even write this.”

In the images, Nakuul is seen striking a pose against the backdrop of majestic mountains and rocky hills. He also shared a video of himself riding a bike through the stunning landscape.

On the professional front, the actor is known for his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in “Ishqbaaaz,” and Ram Kapoor in “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.” Last month, Nakuul marked the 9th anniversary of his much-loved show “Ishqbaaaz” with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “9 years to a show I gave my blood, sweat, tears and more too. But you made it yours and it took a life of its own. It became your comfort zone. A memory you return to not for the show alone, but for who you were when it aired and who you became after. For how it made you feel. Through heart aches, first love, joys, losses and everything in between. Just grateful we met somewhere in the middle of all that madness.”

--IANS

ps/