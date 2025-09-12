Nakuul Mehta calls himself fortunate to work with fine ladies in ‘Do You Wanna Partner’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta has expressed his gratitude as his latest show “Do You Wanna Partner” premiered on Prime Video.

In his recent post, he shared that he feels fortunate to have worked alongside some incredibly talented women. The actor called it a rewarding experience to collaborate with such fine co-stars who brought depth and charm to the project. Nakuul also assured his audience that he would never take their time for granted if they do end up binge-watching the show. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor posted a photo of himself sitting in front of a television, with his new show playing in the background.

For the caption, he wrote, “Ecstatic to share with you that I have a brand new original series which premiers today on @primevideoinj Do You Wanna Partner. I’ve had the good fortune of working with some fine ladies and good men on this one. More on that later! Also, making my @dharmaticent x @primevideoin debut .”

“I’d never take your time for granted but if you do end up bingeing this, I promise you it would make me a happy chappy. If you do enjoy it, tell us. If you love it, holler back Love Bobby & Nakuul.”

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar, “Do You Wanna Partner” also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, Rannvijay Singha, Sufi Motiwala and Indraneil Sengupta. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the comedy drama series follows two friends who set out to launch a craft beer startup in a male-dominated industry. At its core, the story highlights female entrepreneurship, the strength of friendship, and the spirit of resourcefulness.

“Do You Wanna Partner” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 12 September 2025.

