‘Nagabandham’ teaser unveiled by Mahesh Babu promises a riveting mythological action spectacle

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming mythological action film ‘Nagabandham’ was unveiled on Sunday by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

The film is set against the mystic Himalayan expanse, and the teaser gives a peek into a world where a secret older than time itself lies buried. When one man’s greed threatens to expose this cosmic truth, destiny steps forward to choose its warrior.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Mahesh Babu wrote, “The #WorldOfNagabandham looks absolutely fascinating all the way…. Looking forward to experiencing it soon (sic)”.

It is partly inspired by the historical Afghan invasion led by Abdali, the narrative blends mythology, history, and spiritual warfare. The conflict takes shape at the intersection of cultural resistance and divine guardianship.

At the heart of this epic lies the sacred Nagabandham Temple, a hidden shrine protected by celestial energies and believed to safeguard an ancient cosmic force. Nestled deep within secret Himalayan pathways, the temple holds a power so immense that its fall into the wrong hands could trigger unimaginable devastation.

“Born from Brahma’s Creation… Guarded by Vishnu’s Dharma… Powered by Mahadev’s Fury”, this striking line perfectly captures the soul of Nagabandham, a saga where divinity, destiny, and destruction collide.

The film is helmed by Abhishek Nama and stars Virat Karrna. Abhishek Nama showcases bold ambition and crystal-clear vision. His blend of mythology, action, and spiritual depth, elevated by exceptional technical execution, gives the teaser a powerful cinematic identity that promises a monumental theatrical experience.

The film also stars The casting is another major asset, featuring Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sawhney, Garuda Ram, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and BS Avinash in crucial roles.

It is backed by producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the film is mounted on a massive canvas, promising world-class scale and rich production values that shape it into a true magnum opus. Their bold vision shines through in every frame, blending spiritual depth with striking visual ambition.

